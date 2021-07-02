South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SOUHY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 24,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. South32 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $12.17.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

