Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Southern Copper makes up 3.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.06. 6,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,251. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.38.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.