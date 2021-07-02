Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.44. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

