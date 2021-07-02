SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.03% of SpartanNash worth $21,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after buying an additional 255,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN opened at $19.10 on Friday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $692.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

