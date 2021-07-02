SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

