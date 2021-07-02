SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Holdings Reduced by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 301,642 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 99,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.68. 169,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,475. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55.

