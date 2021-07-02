SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $106.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.57.

