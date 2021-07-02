Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.69 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $136.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.30 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $117.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $554.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $535.27 million to $564.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $611.14 million, with estimates ranging from $539.07 million to $643.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $15,970,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,029. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

