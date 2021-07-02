Spring Creek Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSRXU remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,364. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

