Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.49 Million in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,031,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000.

OTCMKTS COVAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,792. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

