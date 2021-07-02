Spring Creek Capital LLC Invests $1.95 Million in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000.

NASDAQ:OCAX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,237. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

