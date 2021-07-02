Spring Creek Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $497,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.