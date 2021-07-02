Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 233,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCC. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,592,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HCCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 69,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,231. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

