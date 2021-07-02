Spring Creek Capital LLC Takes $987,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,586,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $7,403,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000.

GIGGU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.19. 126,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

