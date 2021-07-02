SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $69.39 and a 1 year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

