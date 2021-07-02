St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised St. James’s Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of STJPF stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

