St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 532.60 ($6.96).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 542 ($7.08) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

SMP stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 556.25 ($7.27). 1,092,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.89. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.44.

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

