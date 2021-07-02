Stafi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.60 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $7.90 million and $2.60 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Stafi

Stafi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

