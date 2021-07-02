Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Down 32.0% in June

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the May 31st total of 560,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Stantec stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,560. Stantec has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,974 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

