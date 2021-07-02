StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $163.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

StarTek stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StarTek has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 11.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

