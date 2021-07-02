Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.10 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Status coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $232.10 million and $19.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00677787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

