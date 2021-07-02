Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

MITO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITO. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

