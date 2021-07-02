Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €0.12 ($0.14) and last traded at €0.12 ($0.14). Approximately 22,301,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.11 ($0.13).

The stock has a market cap of $510.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €0.12.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

