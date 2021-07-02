Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the May 31st total of 250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.6 days.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31. Stelco has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZHF. National Bank Financial raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stelco from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stelco in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

