Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Head to Head Review

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.41 $33.13 million $1.36 14.59 The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.00 $32.82 million $1.18 32.49

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stellantis and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stellantis currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% The Shyft Group 5.25% 22.34% 11.58%

Summary

Stellantis beats The Shyft Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

