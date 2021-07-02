Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. Sterling Bancorp posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 432.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,594,000 after buying an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $27.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

