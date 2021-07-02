Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.80. 13,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 236,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $680.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 127,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

