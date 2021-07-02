Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,791 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Advance Auto Parts worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 513,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $208.94 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.49.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.