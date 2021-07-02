Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,831 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

NYSE FRC opened at $189.76 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $197.38. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

