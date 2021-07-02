Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$5.25

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.11.

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.91.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

