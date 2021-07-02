Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Affimed Put Options (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 819 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.
NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.
