Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Affimed Put Options (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 819 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 put options.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.74. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 1,687,215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,114,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 315,959 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

