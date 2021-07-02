Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,752 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,974% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $2,998,792.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,616 shares of company stock worth $15,665,020 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.36. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

