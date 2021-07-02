Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,723% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.71. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.41. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

