Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,048 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the average daily volume of 204 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 51,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $818.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

