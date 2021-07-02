Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.85. 24,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,678,719. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

