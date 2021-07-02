Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 78,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039,382. The company has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

