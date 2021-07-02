Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,304,000 after acquiring an additional 121,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. 6,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $183.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

