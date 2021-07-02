Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.89. 6,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,944. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.96. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

