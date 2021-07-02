Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,632 shares of company stock valued at $15,793,434 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $223.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

