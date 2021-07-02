Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $332,280,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after acquiring an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of WY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.34. 6,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

