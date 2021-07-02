Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,552.19. 11,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,764. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,423.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

