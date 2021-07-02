StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$5.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded StorageVault Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SVI opened at C$4.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$5.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.64.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

