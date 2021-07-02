STRAKS Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a market cap of $44,387.64 and $3.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,838.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.05 or 0.06344964 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.19 or 0.01466331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00404083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00158472 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.70 or 0.00622672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.89 or 0.00428183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.14 or 0.00349116 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

