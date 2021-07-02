Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 38.7% in June

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the May 31st total of 11,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Strattec Security stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

