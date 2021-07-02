Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Short Interest Update

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 79.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 27.36%.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

