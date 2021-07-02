Stride (NYSE:LRN) versus Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Critical Survey

Stride (NYSE:LRN) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 4.68% 8.98% 4.80% Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64%

87.1% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stride and Youdao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 3 0 2.75 Youdao 0 2 2 0 2.50

Stride presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. Youdao has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.98%. Given Youdao’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Youdao is more favorable than Stride.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stride and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $1.04 billion 1.31 $24.51 million $0.60 54.63 Youdao $485.44 million 5.70 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -9.37

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao. Youdao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stride, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Stride has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stride beats Youdao on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services. It also provides institutionalÂ-non-managed public school programs, which offers instruction, curriculum, supplemental courses, marketing, enrollment, and other educational services; and institutional software and services, such as educational software and services to school districts, public schools, and other educational institutions. In addition, the company offers private pay schools and other services; and talent development services for individuals and enterprises in information technology fields. Further, it provides curriculum portfolios, pre-K and K-8 courses, high school courses, learning applications, and learning management systems; and TotalView, a student information system, which include a suite of online applications that offers administrators, teachers, parents, and students a view of student attendance, truancy management, graduation planning, communications, and learning kit shipment tracking. Additionally, the company provides a suite of services, such as academic support, and administrative and technology to students and their families, as well as directly to virtual and blended public schools, traditional schools, and school districts. It sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

