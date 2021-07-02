Strike (STRK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.24 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Strike has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $122.93 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $42.13 or 0.00125763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00045448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00128376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,614.42 or 1.00341666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,720 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

