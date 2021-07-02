Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY remained flat at $$15.06 during midday trading on Friday. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

