Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOHVY opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

