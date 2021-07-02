Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of INN opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

